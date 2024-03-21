Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) is Cox Capital Mgt LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Cox Capital Mgt LLC grew its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 75.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,103 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,198 shares during the period. Air Products and Chemicals makes up about 2.2% of Cox Capital Mgt LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Cox Capital Mgt LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $3,314,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $962,356,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 111,211.3% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,640,729 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $505,771,000 after purchasing an additional 1,639,255 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 26.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,414,008 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,668,923,000 after buying an additional 1,115,729 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 222.0% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 879,406 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $263,407,000 after buying an additional 606,280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 1,696.4% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 518,197 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $142,344,000 after acquiring an additional 489,350 shares during the period. 82.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

APD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Argus cut Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $307.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. TD Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $345.00 to $305.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 16th. TheStreet lowered Air Products and Chemicals from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $295.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Air Products and Chemicals has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $280.29.

Shares of Air Products and Chemicals stock traded down $3.45 during trading on Thursday, hitting $235.50. 2,328,555 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,905,258. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $242.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $266.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.58. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $212.24 and a 1-year high of $307.71.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The basic materials company reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by ($0.18). Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 18.82% and a return on equity of 16.84%. The business had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 12.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 13th. Investors of record on Monday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.77 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. This is an increase from Air Products and Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.75. This represents a $7.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.79%.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

