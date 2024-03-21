Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG) Stock Price Up 6.4%

Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG – Get Free Report) shares were up 6.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $13.27 and last traded at $13.27. Approximately 292,339 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 59% from the average daily volume of 707,640 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.47.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on ATSG. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Air Transport Services Group from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. StockNews.com upgraded Air Transport Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of Air Transport Services Group from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Air Transport Services Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.33.

Get Air Transport Services Group alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on ATSG

Air Transport Services Group Trading Up 5.6 %

The firm has a market cap of $864.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.63 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The business has a 50 day moving average of $14.29 and a 200 day moving average of $16.94.

Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The transportation company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.11). Air Transport Services Group had a net margin of 2.91% and a return on equity of 7.93%. The firm had revenue of $517.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $521.04 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Air Transport Services Group, Inc. will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in Air Transport Services Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Quarry LP increased its holdings in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 165.9% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,433 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 894 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Air Transport Services Group by 374.9% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,249 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 986 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Air Transport Services Group by 141.2% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,674 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 980 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Air Transport Services Group by 1,147.3% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,372 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,262 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.81% of the company’s stock.

Air Transport Services Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Air Transport Services Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides aircraft leasing, and air cargo transportation and related services in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Cargo Aircraft Management Inc (CAM) and ACMI Services. The company offers aircraft, flight crews, aircraft hull and liability insurance, and aviation fuel services; and aircraft maintenance and modification services, including airframe modification and heavy maintenance, component repairs, engineering services, and aircraft line maintenance.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Air Transport Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Transport Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.