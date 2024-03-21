Analysts’ Downgrades for March 21st (AMN, BYD, DCOM, FBK, GILT, HSTM, INVA, MASI, MITK, ORCL)

Analysts’ downgrades for Thursday, March 21st:

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD) was downgraded by analysts at TD Securities from a buy rating to a hold rating. The firm currently has C$310.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of C$320.00.

Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM)

was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

FB Financial (NYSE:FBK) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Gilat Satellite Networks (NASDAQ:GILT) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Innoviva (NASDAQ:INVA) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Steelcase (NYSE:SCS) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Standard Motor Products (NYSE:SMP) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

