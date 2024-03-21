Appulse (CVE:APL) Stock Price Down 5.1%

Appulse Co. (CVE:APL – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 5.1% on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.38 and last traded at C$0.38. 2,500 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 12,063 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.40.

Appulse Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.39. The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.43 million, a P/E ratio of 12.50 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.63.

Appulse Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Appulse Corporation, through its subsidiaries, sells new and refurbished centrifuge machines and parts in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company is also involved in the rental of centrifuge equipment; provision of maintenance services, and consulting and design advisory services to industries, as well as machining services for equipment repairs; and manufacture of parts using machining and milling equipment.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Appulse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Appulse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.