ARAW One Day Volume Reaches $1,808.08 (ARAW)

ARAW (ARAW) traded up 4.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 21st. ARAW has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion and approximately $1,808.08 worth of ARAW was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ARAW coin can currently be bought for $1.00 or 0.00001494 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, ARAW has traded down 1.3% against the US dollar.

ARAW Coin Profile

ARAW’s total supply is 4,665,366,360 coins and its circulating supply is 1,993,576,187 coins. The official message board for ARAW is medium.com/@arawproject. The Reddit community for ARAW is https://reddit.com/r/arawtoken. The official website for ARAW is arawtoken.vip. ARAW’s official Twitter account is @arawproject.

ARAW Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “USDe (USDE) is a cryptocurrency . USDe has a current supply of 4,665,366,360 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of USDe is 0.95283089 USD and is up 15.85 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 31 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://arawtoken.vip.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ARAW directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ARAW should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ARAW using one of the exchanges listed above.

