Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT) COO Sells $299,860.65 in Stock

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT – Get Free Report) COO Pad Chivukula sold 8,565 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.01, for a total transaction of $299,860.65. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 490,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,185,813.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of NASDAQ ARCT traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $33.13. 328,175 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 428,285. Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.62 and a 52 week high of $43.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $36.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.29. The company has a market cap of $891.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.87 and a beta of 2.64.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new stake in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $478,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $2,738,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in Arcturus Therapeutics by 239.8% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 172,202 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,400,000 after acquiring an additional 121,526 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new stake in Arcturus Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $301,000. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Arcturus Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $4,977,000. 88.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ARCT. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.71.

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc, a late-stage clinical messenger RNA medicines and vaccine company, focuses on the development of infectious disease vaccines and other products within liver and respiratory rare diseases. Its technology platforms include LUNAR lipid-mediated delivery and STARR mRNA.

