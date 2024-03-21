Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) Shares Sold by My Legacy Advisors LLC

My Legacy Advisors LLC lowered its position in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Free Report) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,742 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 720 shares during the period. My Legacy Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ares Capital were worth $1,132,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARCC. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ares Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Ares Capital by 100.8% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,426 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 181,426 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ares Capital during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ares Capital by 411.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,952 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Ares Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.32% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ARCC. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Ares Capital from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. B. Riley cut shares of Ares Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.60.

Ares Capital Trading Up 0.6 %

ARCC traded up $0.11 during trading on Thursday, hitting $20.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,402,405 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,833,126. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $20.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market cap of $12.17 billion, a PE ratio of 7.51 and a beta of 0.99. Ares Capital Co. has a twelve month low of $16.95 and a twelve month high of $20.85.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The investment management company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $707.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $669.78 million. Ares Capital had a return on equity of 12.50% and a net margin of 58.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Ares Capital Co. will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Ares Capital Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.58%. Ares Capital’s payout ratio is 71.91%.

About Ares Capital

(Free Report)

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

See Also

