Aspen Pharmacare (OTCMKTS:APNHY) Reaches New 12-Month High at $11.50

Aspen Pharmacare Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:APNHY – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $11.50 and last traded at $11.50, with a volume of 1113 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.19.

Aspen Pharmacare Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.86.

About Aspen Pharmacare

Aspen Pharmacare Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies specialty and branded pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in Commercial Pharmaceuticals and Manufacturing segments. The company provides general anesthetics, muscle relaxants, and topical agents under the Anaesthetics brand; and a range of injectable anticoagulants with a focus on low molecular weight heparins, Xa inhibitors, and heparin derivatives under the Thrombosis brand.

