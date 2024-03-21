AssetCo (LON:ASTO) Stock Price Down 2.2%

Shares of AssetCo plc (LON:ASTO – Get Free Report) dropped 2.2% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 33.88 ($0.43) and last traded at GBX 34 ($0.43). Approximately 221,148 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 10% from the average daily volume of 244,993 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 34.75 ($0.44).

AssetCo Trading Down 2.2 %

The company has a quick ratio of 3.56, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 39.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 41.14. The company has a market cap of £48.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -377.78 and a beta of 0.48.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Christopher Mills sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 46 ($0.59), for a total transaction of £13,800 ($17,568.43). 32.91% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About AssetCo

AssetCo plc engages in acquiring, managing, and operating asset and wealth management activities and interests. It also offers investment management and advisory services, as well as is involved in the marketing of thematic exchange traded funds. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

