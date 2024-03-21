AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Sold by My Legacy Advisors LLC

My Legacy Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 9.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 60,991 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,166 shares during the quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $990,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Carmel Capital Partners LLC grew its position in AT&T by 16,250.0% during the 3rd quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,635 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,625 shares in the last quarter. Lipe & Dalton purchased a new position in AT&T during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in AT&T during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.65% of the company’s stock.

Get AT&T alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on T. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of AT&T from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of AT&T from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $18.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Oppenheimer raised shares of AT&T from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Wolfe Research raised shares of AT&T from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of AT&T from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.61.

AT&T Price Performance

NYSE:T traded down $0.05 on Thursday, reaching $17.16. The stock had a trading volume of 34,438,737 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,461,137. The company has a market capitalization of $122.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.57. AT&T Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.43 and a 1-year high of $19.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $17.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.18.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The technology company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.01). AT&T had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 15.39%. The firm had revenue of $32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. AT&T’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.24 EPS for the current year.

AT&T Company Profile

(Free Report)

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, carrying cases/protective covers, and wireless chargers through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.