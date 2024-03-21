Azincourt Energy (CVE:AAZ) Trading Down 16.7%

Azincourt Energy Corp. (CVE:AAZ – Get Free Report) shares traded down 16.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03. 164,771 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 26% from the average session volume of 224,056 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.
Azincourt Energy Stock Performance
The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$0.04 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.04. The stock has a market capitalization of C$7.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.25 and a beta of 3.06.
About Azincourt Energy
Azincourt Energy Corp., an exploration and development company, focuses on the alternative fuels/alternative energy sector in Canada and Peru. It explores for uranium and lithium deposits, as well as other clean energy elements. The company owns interest in the East Preston project covering an area of approximately 25,000 hectares located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Big Hill Lithium project covering approximately an area of 7,500 hectares located in southwestern Newfoundland, Canada.
