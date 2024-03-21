Banco de Sabadell (OTCMKTS:BNDSF) Trading Down 1.3%

Banco de Sabadell, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BNDSF – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 1.3% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $1.51 and last traded at $1.52. Approximately 16,775 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 18% from the average daily volume of 14,188 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.54.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.25.

About Banco de Sabadell

Banco de Sabadell, SA provides banking products and services to personal, business, and private customers in Spain and internationally. The company offers retail banking products, such as current and savings accounts, personal loans, cards, and mortgages. It also provides financial products and services to large and medium enterprises, SMEs, shops and self-employed workers, private individuals, and professionals; and consumer finance, asset management, and bancassurance services.

