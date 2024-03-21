Banco de Sabadell (OTCMKTS:BNDSF) Trading Down 1.3%

Banco de Sabadell, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BNDSF – Get Free Report) traded down 1.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $1.51 and last traded at $1.52. 16,775 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 18% from the average session volume of 14,188 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.54.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.25.

About Banco de Sabadell

Banco de Sabadell, SA provides banking products and services to personal, business, and private customers in Spain and internationally. The company offers retail banking products, such as current and savings accounts, personal loans, cards, and mortgages. It also provides financial products and services to large and medium enterprises, SMEs, shops and self-employed workers, private individuals, and professionals; and consumer finance, asset management, and bancassurance services.

