Bank of Communications (OTCMKTS:BCMXY) Stock Price Up 5.4%

Bank of Communications Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BCMXY – Get Free Report) was up 5.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $16.22 and last traded at $16.22. Approximately 148 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,694% from the average daily volume of 8 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.39.

Bank of Communications Stock Up 5.4 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.18 billion, a PE ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 0.11.

About Bank of Communications

(Get Free Report)

Bank of Communications Co, Ltd. provides commercial banking products and services. It offers personal deposit products including savings, and personal certificate and structured deposits; personal loan, consumption, housing, mortgage loan, commercial housing, and business loans; and debit and credit card services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.