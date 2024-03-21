BayWa Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BYW6) Sets New 12-Month Low at $25.05

BayWa Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BYW6 – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as €25.05 ($27.23) and last traded at €25.45 ($27.66), with a volume of 22005 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at €25.90 ($28.15).

BayWa Aktiengesellschaft Trading Down 1.8 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 359.41, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $865 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -65.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a 50 day moving average price of €28.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €30.59.

BayWa Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

BayWa Aktiengesellschaft provides wholesale, retail, logistics, and support and consultancy services in Germany and internationally. The company's Renewable Energies segment is involved in the planning, managing, and construction of wind farms and solar parks; production of power; and sale of photovoltaic systems and components.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BayWa Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BayWa Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.