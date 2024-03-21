Beldex Price Down 7.7% This Week (BDX)

Beldex (BDX) traded up 1.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 21st. Beldex has a market cap of $259.87 million and $1.89 million worth of Beldex was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Beldex has traded down 7.7% against the dollar. One Beldex coin can now be bought for about $0.0419 or 0.00000064 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Beldex alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,504.91 or 0.05321371 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00000961 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.21 or 0.00083822 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.04 or 0.00018280 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.47 or 0.00009824 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.22 or 0.00020067 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.64 or 0.00017675 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000167 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000212 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00003795 BTC.

Beldex Profile

Beldex is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It launched on August 15th, 2018. Beldex’s total supply is 9,924,414,467 coins and its circulating supply is 6,197,354,467 coins. The official message board for Beldex is beldexcoin.medium.com. The official website for Beldex is www.beldex.io. Beldex’s official Twitter account is @beldexcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Beldex

According to CryptoCompare, “Beldex (BDX) is a cryptocurrency token on its own blockchain, designed for decentralized, private transactions. It uses cryptographic techniques for enhanced security and privacy. BDX is part of the Beldex ecosystem, a privacy-centric platform offering a decentralized exchange and services prioritizing user privacy and security. The BDX token facilitates private transactions and may be used for additional services within the ecosystem, such as exchange fees or platform-specific functionalities.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beldex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beldex should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Beldex using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Beldex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Beldex and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.