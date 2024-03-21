Bell Copper (CVE:BCU) Shares Up 29.4%

Bell Copper Co. (CVE:BCU – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 29.4% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.11 and last traded at C$0.11. Approximately 21,500 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 67% from the average daily volume of 65,307 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.09.

Bell Copper Trading Up 29.4 %

The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.10. The firm has a market capitalization of C$14.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.00 and a beta of 2.04.

Bell Copper Company Profile

Bell Copper Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and evaluation of mineral properties in North America. The company explores for copper and molybdenum deposits. It has interests in the Perseverance project that covers an area of approximately 14,100 acres; and the Big Sandy porphyry copper-molybdenum project that comprises approximately 5,733 acres of mineral tenures located in northwestern Arizona.

