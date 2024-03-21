Benton Resources (CVE:BEX) Stock Price Up 3%

Shares of Benton Resources Inc. (CVE:BEX – Get Free Report) rose 3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.17 and last traded at C$0.17. Approximately 79,500 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 58% from the average daily volume of 190,833 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.17.

Benton Resources Stock Up 3.0 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a current ratio of 4.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$0.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.13. The stock has a market cap of C$29.43 million, a P/E ratio of -17.00 and a beta of 2.72.

Benton Resources Company Profile

Benton Resources Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It explores for gold, silver, nickel, copper, platinum group elements, lithium, and cesium assets. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Thunder Bay, Canada.

