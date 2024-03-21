Big Banc Split (TSE:BNK) Hits New 52-Week High at $10.78

Big Banc Split Corp (TSE:BNK – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$10.78 and last traded at C$11.41, with a volume of 300 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$11.35.

Big Banc Split Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of C$15.86 million and a PE ratio of 59.74. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$10.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$10.22.

About Big Banc Split

Big Banc Split Corp. is an equity fund launched and managed by Purpose Investments Inc The fund invests in the public equity markets of Canada. Big Banc Split Corp. was formed on May 15, 2020 and is based in Canada.

