Brambles (OTCMKTS:BXBLY) Hits New 52-Week High at $20.99

Brambles Limited (OTCMKTS:BXBLY – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $20.99 and last traded at $20.15, with a volume of 59871 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $20.06.

Brambles Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.53.

Brambles Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be issued a $0.2831 dividend. This is a boost from Brambles’s previous dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 13th.

About Brambles

Brambles Limited operates as a supply-chain logistics company. It operates through CHEP North America and Latin America; CHEP Europe, Middle East, Africa and India; and CHEP Australia, New Zealand and Asia, excluding India segments. The company engages in the pooling of unit-load equipment and associated services, focusing on the outsourced management of pallets, crates, and containers.

