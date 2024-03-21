Bridgestone (OTCMKTS:BRDCY) Reaches New 12-Month High at $22.44

Shares of Bridgestone Co. (OTCMKTS:BRDCY – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $22.44 and last traded at $22.02, with a volume of 996337 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $21.79.

Bridgestone Stock Up 1.1 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $21.20 and its 200 day moving average is $20.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

Bridgestone Company Profile

Bridgestone Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells tires and rubber products. The company offers tires and tire tubes for passenger cars, trucks, buses, construction and off-road mining vehicles, industrial and agricultural machinery, aircraft, motorcycles, scooters, and other vehicles; automotive parts; automotive maintenance and repair services; and raw materials for tires and other products.

