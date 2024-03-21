Bright Health Group (NYSE:BHG) Stock Price Down 10.3%

Bright Health Group, Inc. (NYSE:BHG – Get Free Report) traded down 10.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $6.55 and last traded at $6.55. 12,572 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 72,717 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.30.

Bright Health Group Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.14 and its 200-day moving average is $7.74. The stock has a market cap of $51.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.03 and a beta of 0.93.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bright Health Group

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Bright Health Group by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 157,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,205,000 after purchasing an additional 18,300 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in Bright Health Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $182,000. Group One Trading L.P. raised its stake in Bright Health Group by 2,401.3% during the third quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 7,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 7,396 shares during the period. Affiance Financial LLC purchased a new position in Bright Health Group during the third quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Bright Health Group by 599.5% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 210,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 180,551 shares during the period.

About Bright Health Group

Bright Health Group, Inc, a healthcare company, provides health insurance policies in the United States. It operates in two segments, Bright HealthCare and Consumer Care. The Consumer Care segment delivers virtual and in-person clinical care services contracts through primary care clinics. It operates managed and affiliated risk-bearing clinics within its integrated care delivery system, which included embedded pharmacy, laboratory, radiology, and population health focused specialty services.

Further Reading

