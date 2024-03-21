Caleres (NYSE:CAL) Posts Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

Caleres (NYSE:CAL – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The textile maker reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86, Briefing.com reports. Caleres had a return on equity of 29.77% and a net margin of 6.10%. The business had revenue of $697.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $694.32 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis.

CAL stock traded up $1.05 during trading on Thursday, hitting $41.10. The company had a trading volume of 476,771 shares, compared to its average volume of 381,006. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $34.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.57. Caleres has a 12 month low of $16.85 and a 12 month high of $41.94. The stock has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.33 and a beta of 1.99.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. Caleres’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.82%.

In other Caleres news, insider Willis Hill sold 1,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.07, for a total transaction of $49,615.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 59,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,780,564.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, insider Willis Hill sold 1,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.07, for a total value of $49,615.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 59,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,780,564.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO John W. Schmidt sold 12,668 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.29, for a total transaction of $421,717.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 360,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,017,523.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 52,318 shares of company stock worth $1,834,002 in the last quarter. Insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Caleres by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 445,331 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $8,608,000 after purchasing an additional 3,167 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Caleres by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 36,560 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $706,000 after purchasing an additional 2,172 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Caleres in the 1st quarter valued at about $535,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Caleres by 53.3% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 20,589 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 7,161 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Caleres by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,925 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $830,000 after purchasing an additional 2,776 shares during the period. 88.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CAL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Caleres in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Caleres from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Caleres from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Caleres has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $40.00.

Caleres, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of footwear business in the United States, Canada, Eastern Asia, and internationally. It operates through Famous Footwear and Brand Portfolio segments. The company offers licensed, branded, and private-label athletic, casual, and dress footwear products.

