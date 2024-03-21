Caleres (NYSE:CAL) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

Caleres (NYSE:CAL – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The textile maker reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.86, Briefing.com reports. Caleres had a return on equity of 29.77% and a net margin of 6.10%. The firm had revenue of $697.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $694.32 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Caleres Stock Up 3.8 %

Shares of NYSE CAL traded up $1.52 during trading on Thursday, reaching $41.57. The company had a trading volume of 134,872 shares, compared to its average volume of 376,502. Caleres has a 12-month low of $16.85 and a 12-month high of $41.89. The stock has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of 8.33 and a beta of 1.99. The business’s 50-day moving average is $34.88 and its 200 day moving average is $30.57.

Get Caleres alerts:

Caleres Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. Caleres’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.82%.

Insider Transactions at Caleres

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, CEO John W. Schmidt sold 25,332 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.71, for a total value of $980,601.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 335,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,993,514.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, CEO John W. Schmidt sold 12,668 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.29, for a total transaction of $421,717.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 360,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,017,523.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO John W. Schmidt sold 25,332 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.71, for a total value of $980,601.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 335,663 shares in the company, valued at $12,993,514.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 52,318 shares of company stock valued at $1,834,002. Insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State of Wyoming bought a new position in Caleres in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Caleres in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Caleres by 30.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,467 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 1,275 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in Caleres in the fourth quarter worth about $143,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in Caleres by 523.5% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 9,191 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 7,717 shares in the last quarter. 88.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CAL shares. KeyCorp started coverage on Caleres in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Loop Capital upped their price target on Caleres from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on Caleres from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Caleres presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.00.

View Our Latest Research Report on Caleres

Caleres Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Caleres, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of footwear business in the United States, Canada, Eastern Asia, and internationally. It operates through Famous Footwear and Brand Portfolio segments. The company offers licensed, branded, and private-label athletic, casual, and dress footwear products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Caleres Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caleres and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.