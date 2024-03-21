Cars.com (NYSE:CARS) Sees Large Volume Increase

Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 955,688 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 165% from the previous session’s volume of 360,106 shares.The stock last traded at $17.17 and had previously closed at $17.00.

Separately, Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Cars.com in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cars.com currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.00.

The stock has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 9.92 and a beta of 2.06. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Cars.com (NYSE:CARS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $179.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $178.40 million. Cars.com had a net margin of 17.19% and a return on equity of 25.78%. The company’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Cars.com Inc. will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Thomas Alex Vetter sold 14,999 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total value of $284,981.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 553,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,523,834. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Douglas Neal Miller sold 1,823 shares of Cars.com stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.50, for a total value of $33,725.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 181,596 shares in the company, valued at $3,359,526. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas Alex Vetter sold 14,999 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total transaction of $284,981.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 553,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,523,834. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 34,488 shares of company stock worth $654,361. 1.59% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cars.com by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 658,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,493,000 after buying an additional 91,186 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Cars.com by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 41,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $784,000 after acquiring an additional 3,074 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Cars.com during the 4th quarter valued at about $421,000. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Cars.com by 259.7% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 112,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,133,000 after acquiring an additional 81,138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vident Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Cars.com in the 4th quarter worth approximately $211,000. 88.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cars.com Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital automotive marketplace that connects local car dealers to consumers in the United States. The company offers a suite of digital solutions that creates connections between individuals researching cars or looking to purchase a car with car dealerships and automotive original equipment manufacturers.

