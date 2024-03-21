Cathedral Energy Services (OTCMKTS:CETEF) Trading Down 1.9%

Cathedral Energy Services Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CETEF – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 1.9% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.63 and last traded at C$0.63. 42,000 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 201% from the average session volume of 13,934 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.64.

Cathedral Energy Services Stock Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.64 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.61.

Cathedral Energy Services Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cathedral Energy Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, offers directional drilling services to oil and natural gas companies in western Canada and the United States. It provides horizontal and directional drilling services, measurement-while-drilling systems, positive displacement mud motors, rotary steerable systems, drilling jars, shock subs, drill collars, and drilling optimization and well planning services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cathedral Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cathedral Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.