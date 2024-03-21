Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC Acquires 1,374 Shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 44,224 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,374 shares during the period. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $2,530,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Waverly Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 7.1% in the third quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 34,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,830,000 after purchasing an additional 2,280 shares during the period. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. now owns 261,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,651,000 after acquiring an additional 6,857 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 33.9% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 117,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,281,000 after acquiring an additional 29,744 shares during the period. Standpoint Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Standpoint Asset Management LLC now owns 512,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,424,000 after acquiring an additional 20,400 shares during the period. Finally, BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 124.4% during the 3rd quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 445,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,853,000 after acquiring an additional 247,075 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Total International Stock ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $60.27. 2,407,368 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,401,092. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.05. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a twelve month low of $50.95 and a twelve month high of $60.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.82 billion, a PE ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.85.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 18th were given a dividend of $0.223 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 15th. This represents a $0.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.