Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC Acquires 2,949 Shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 77,296 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,949 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF accounts for about 1.0% of Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $4,364,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 2,597.0% in the 4th quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 149,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,444,000 after purchasing an additional 144,159 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Resource Council bought a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $226,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Apeiron RIA LLC bought a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $582,000. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management boosted its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 98.2% during the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 71,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,045,000 after acquiring an additional 35,540 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SCHX traded up $0.20 on Thursday, hitting $61.93. 2,137,527 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,951,729. The company has a market cap of $39.64 billion, a PE ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 1.01. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $45.96 and a 12 month high of $62.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $59.11 and a 200-day moving average of $55.06.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

