Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC Acquires 3,163 Shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX)

Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report) by 6.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,967 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,163 shares during the quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF were worth $2,699,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. VitalStone Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 701.5% in the third quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Investors Research Corp raised its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 512.1% in the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 41.8% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

BNDX traded up $0.01 on Thursday, reaching $48.97. The company had a trading volume of 2,336,503 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,745,561. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.69. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $47.30 and a 52-week high of $51.04.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th were paid a dividend of $0.0851 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st.

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

