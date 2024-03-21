Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC Buys 10,296 Shares of JPMorgan Active Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JGRO)

Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Active Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JGRO – Free Report) by 71.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 24,726 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,296 shares during the quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Active Growth ETF were worth $1,527,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Active Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its stake in JPMorgan Active Growth ETF by 126.6% in the third quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new stake in JPMorgan Active Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $68,000. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in JPMorgan Active Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in JPMorgan Active Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $94,000.

Get JPMorgan Active Growth ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Active Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA JGRO traded up $0.40 on Thursday, reaching $70.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 111,293 shares, compared to its average volume of 142,528. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $66.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.30. JPMorgan Active Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $46.88 and a 52 week high of $71.30.

JPMorgan Active Growth ETF Company Profile

The Jpmorgan Active Growth ETF (JGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is actively managed to invest in US large-cap companies perceived to have strong earnings growth potential. JGRO was launched on Aug 8, 2022 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JGRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Active Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JGRO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Active Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Active Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.