Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC Buys 1,040 Shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 48,619 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,040 shares during the period. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,226,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Berger Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 7.6% during the third quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 200,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,309,000 after acquiring an additional 14,187 shares in the last quarter. Athena Investment Management boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 0.5% during the third quarter. Athena Investment Management now owns 158,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,572,000 after buying an additional 744 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at $2,146,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 11.8% during the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 121,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,027,000 after buying an additional 12,792 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFS Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at $1,605,000.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.50 during trading on Thursday, hitting $48.70. 968,495 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,290,678. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $38.05 and a 1 year high of $48.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.10.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

