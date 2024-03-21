Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC Cuts Stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC lowered its position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 8.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,204 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 735 shares during the period. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $1,330,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Stone House Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 971.4% in the third quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 225 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.16% of the company’s stock.

International Business Machines Stock Down 1.1 %

International Business Machines stock traded down $2.11 on Thursday, hitting $191.85. 6,013,221 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,342,587. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. The firm has a market cap of $175.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $184.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $162.69. International Business Machines Co. has a 1 year low of $120.55 and a 1 year high of $199.18.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The technology company reported $3.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.78 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $17.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.29 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 39.55% and a net margin of 12.13%. International Business Machines’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.60 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th were given a $1.66 dividend. This represents a $6.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.67%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $144.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $155.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of International Business Machines from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $165.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, January 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $165.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $179.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $176.85.

International Business Machines Profile

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

