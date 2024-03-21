Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC Grows Stock Holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 7.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,962 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,628 shares during the quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,601,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Peoples Bank KS boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 275.0% in the 4th quarter. Peoples Bank KS now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 275.6% in the 3rd quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 698.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000.

IEFA traded down $0.04 during trading on Thursday, reaching $74.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,712,064 shares. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $56.55 and a 52-week high of $70.84. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $71.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.97. The company has a market capitalization of $108.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87.

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

