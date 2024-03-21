Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC Has $1.16 Million Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT)

Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT – Free Report) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,350 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF were worth $1,158,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,546,525,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 11.1% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 29,427,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $989,073,000 after buying an additional 2,934,327 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 4.5% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,401,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,758,000 after buying an additional 535,868 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 56.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,634,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,820,000 after buying an additional 3,487,001 shares during the period. Finally, TIAA Trust National Association bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF during the third quarter valued at $196,750,000.

IQLT stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $39.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 902,219 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,136,927. iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $32.28 and a 12 month high of $39.97. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $38.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.11. The company has a market cap of $7.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.88 and a beta of 0.87.

The iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (IQLT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the World ex USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap stocks in developed countries, outside of the US. The index is selected and weighted for exposure to fundamental quality metrics.

