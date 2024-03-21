Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC Has $2.89 Million Stake in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 22,007 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 154 shares during the period. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $2,890,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PLD. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its stake in shares of Prologis by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 2,709 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 412 shares during the period. Empirical Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prologis in the 4th quarter valued at $561,000. Fortress Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Prologis by 34.2% in the 4th quarter. Fortress Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,999 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $399,000 after buying an additional 764 shares during the period. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Prologis by 39.4% in the 4th quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC now owns 42,005 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,599,000 after buying an additional 11,882 shares during the period. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in shares of Prologis by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 182,259 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $24,295,000 after purchasing an additional 2,315 shares during the last quarter. 90.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PLD. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Prologis in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Scotiabank raised their price target on Prologis from $134.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Evercore ISI restated an “in-line” rating and issued a $136.00 price target on shares of Prologis in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Prologis from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $123.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Prologis from $128.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Prologis currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.47.

Shares of NYSE:PLD traded up $1.19 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $129.89. The company had a trading volume of 3,020,091 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,136,481. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $130.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $121.51. The stock has a market cap of $120.15 billion, a PE ratio of 39.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.00. Prologis, Inc. has a 1-year low of $96.64 and a 1-year high of $137.52.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by ($0.58). The business had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. Prologis had a return on equity of 5.29% and a net margin of 38.13%. Prologis’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.24 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 18th will be given a dividend of $0.96 per share. This represents a $3.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 15th. This is an increase from Prologis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. Prologis’s payout ratio is 116.72%.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At December 31, 2023, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.

