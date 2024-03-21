Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC Has $3.04 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:XMHQ)

Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC grew its position in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:XMHQ – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,396 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,238 shares during the period. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC owned about 0.25% of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF worth $3,044,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Swmg LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,183,000. J2 Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $626,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. now owns 31,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,549,000 after buying an additional 3,018 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 89.5% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 47,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,826,000 after buying an additional 22,388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 103.3% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 178,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,371,000 after buying an additional 90,489 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:XMHQ traded up $1.25 on Thursday, hitting $109.33. 306,955 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 368,340. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.13 and a beta of 1.03. Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF has a 52 week low of $69.08 and a 52 week high of $109.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $97.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $87.88.

Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (XMHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P MidCap 400 Quality index. The fund tracks the S&P mid-cap 400 Quality Index, which screens stocks based on fundamental factors and weights them using a multi-factor approach. XMHQ was launched on Dec 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.