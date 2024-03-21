Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC Has $4.23 Million Position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS)

Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Free Report) by 13.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 52,794 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,856 shares during the quarter. First Trust Capital Strength ETF makes up approximately 0.9% of Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF were worth $4,227,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FTCS. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the third quarter worth $26,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 467.5% in the first quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 706 shares during the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $64,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC grew its position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 43.6% during the third quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 952 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the third quarter worth about $97,000.

FTCS stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Thursday, reaching $85.57. 315,434 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 364,552. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a twelve month low of $69.70 and a twelve month high of $85.84. The company has a market capitalization of $9.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.66 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.52.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd will be paid a $0.2247 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 21st.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

