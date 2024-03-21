Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC Has $7.64 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 5.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 161,202 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,853 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for approximately 1.7% of Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $7,641,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Guidance Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $501,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 388,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,953,000 after purchasing an additional 10,771 shares in the last quarter. Plancorp LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 252,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,019,000 after purchasing an additional 35,622 shares in the last quarter. Selway Asset Management bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $126,000. Finally, Retirement Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Retirement Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 27,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,198,000 after acquiring an additional 2,530 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VEA traded up $0.02 during trading on Thursday, hitting $50.10. The stock had a trading volume of 8,951,316 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,322,567. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $41.48 and a 12 month high of $50.36. The company has a market capitalization of $123.25 billion, a PE ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $48.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.15.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

