Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC Increases Position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI)

Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Free Report) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,683 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 183 shares during the quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF were worth $1,700,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Union Savings Bank purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF in the third quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF in the third quarter valued at $42,000.

NYSEARCA:IHI traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $57.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 881,432 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,223,888. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a 1 year low of $43.96 and a 1 year high of $59.14. The stock has a market cap of $6.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.98 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s fifty day moving average is $56.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.13.

The iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (IHI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the DJ US Select \u002F Medical Equipment index, a market-cap-weighted index of manufacturers and distributors of medical devices in the US. IHI was launched on May 1, 2006 and is managed by BlackRock.

