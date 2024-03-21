Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC Purchases 16,361 Shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Free Report) by 17.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 108,688 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,361 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF accounts for about 1.1% of Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $5,047,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SCHZ. Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 100.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 29,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,320,000 after acquiring an additional 14,986 shares during the last quarter. Econ Financial Services Corp raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 152.8% during the 3rd quarter. Econ Financial Services Corp now owns 44,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,958,000 after buying an additional 26,758 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4,218.2% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,419,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,015,000 after purchasing an additional 2,363,488 shares during the period. Peak Financial Management Inc. raised its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 33.9% in the 3rd quarter. Peak Financial Management Inc. now owns 111,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,922,000 after purchasing an additional 28,187 shares during the period. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 5.6% during the third quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 86,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,811,000 after acquiring an additional 4,531 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHZ traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $45.80. 510,592 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 935,878. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $43.05 and a 12-month high of $47.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $45.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.27.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (SCHZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund tracks a broad index of U.S. investment grade fixed income securities, including corporate, government, and mortgage-backed securities. SCHZ was launched on Jul 14, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

