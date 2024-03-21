Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC Purchases 8,953 Shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF (NASDAQ:AIRR)

Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF (NASDAQ:AIRR – Free Report) by 68.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,082 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,953 shares during the quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC owned about 0.20% of First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF worth $1,218,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AIRR. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new position in First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF in the third quarter worth about $28,000. FMR LLC purchased a new position in First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF in the first quarter worth about $31,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF by 805.1% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 887 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 789 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. grew its position in First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF by 46.9% in the third quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 814 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter.

AIRR traded up $1.29 on Thursday, hitting $65.77. The company had a trading volume of 168,529 shares, compared to its average volume of 81,322. The company has a market cap of $739.91 million, a PE ratio of 18.72 and a beta of 1.25. First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF has a 12-month low of $44.07 and a 12-month high of $65.92. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.90.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd will be given a $0.0096 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 21st.

The First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF (AIRR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in industrials equity. The fund tracks a multifactor-selected index of equities that can benefit from potential regain in market share of US industrial and community banking sector. AIRR was launched on Mar 10, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

