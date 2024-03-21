Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC Raises Stake in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDV)

Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDV – Free Report) by 30.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 119,125 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,837 shares during the period. Capital Group Dividend Value ETF comprises approximately 0.8% of Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF were worth $3,539,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CGDV. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF in the third quarter worth $32,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $62,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF in the third quarter worth $90,000.

Get Capital Group Dividend Value ETF alerts:

Capital Group Dividend Value ETF Stock Performance

CGDV stock traded up $0.31 on Thursday, reaching $32.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,220,051 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,422,280. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.75. Capital Group Dividend Value ETF has a 12-month low of $23.84 and a 12-month high of $32.60. The firm has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a PE ratio of 17.83 and a beta of 0.91.

Capital Group Dividend Value ETF Company Profile

The Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (CGDV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that primarily invests in stocks of dividend-paying, large- and mid-cap US companies. The fund seeks to produce income exceeding the average yield on US stocks.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CGDV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Group Dividend Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Group Dividend Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.