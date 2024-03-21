Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC Raises Stock Position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 15.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,367 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,779 shares during the period. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $1,566,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AMI Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 4.3% in the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 28,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,270,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183 shares during the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 4.3% in the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 190,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,148,000 after purchasing an additional 7,851 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 123.9% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 21,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,731,000 after purchasing an additional 12,045 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 37.4% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 37,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,991,000 after purchasing an additional 10,238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 6.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,169,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $967,993,000 after purchasing an additional 697,937 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ BND traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $72.31. 5,492,623 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,810,077. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 1-year low of $67.99 and a 1-year high of $74.90. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.43.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.2023 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

