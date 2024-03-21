Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Shares Acquired by Cox Capital Mgt LLC

Cox Capital Mgt LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 48.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,661 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,407 shares during the period. Chubb makes up approximately 2.5% of Cox Capital Mgt LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Cox Capital Mgt LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $3,765,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chubb in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Chubb during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. IMA Wealth Inc. boosted its position in shares of Chubb by 275.7% in the 2nd quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Chubb by 39.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Chubb in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.30% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Chubb

In related news, CAO Annmarie T. Hagan sold 7,180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.04, for a total transaction of $1,759,387.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,105 shares in the company, valued at $1,495,969.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CAO Annmarie T. Hagan sold 7,180 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.04, for a total value of $1,759,387.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,495,969.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joseph F. Wayland sold 26,946 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.02, for a total transaction of $6,925,660.92. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 95,252 shares in the company, valued at $24,481,669.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 101,740 shares of company stock valued at $26,065,364 over the last 90 days. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Chubb Stock Performance

Shares of CB traded down $2.20 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $256.31. 2,736,817 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,810,007. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $247.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $227.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.62. Chubb Limited has a 12 month low of $183.40 and a 12 month high of $260.58.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $8.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.07 by $3.23. The business had revenue of $13.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.88 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 18.11% and a return on equity of 16.45%. Equities analysts predict that Chubb Limited will post 21.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Chubb Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.76%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CB shares. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Chubb from $245.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Chubb in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $254.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Chubb from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Chubb from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Chubb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Chubb presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $255.06.

About Chubb

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

