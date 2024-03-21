Clearwater Paper (NYSE:CLW) Sets New 52-Week High at $42.31

Clearwater Paper Co. (NYSE:CLW – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $42.31 and last traded at $42.30, with a volume of 63340 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $41.56.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Clearwater Paper from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd.

Get Clearwater Paper alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Clearwater Paper

Clearwater Paper Trading Up 2.0 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.00. The firm has a market cap of $701.81 million, a PE ratio of 6.53 and a beta of 0.50.

Clearwater Paper (NYSE:CLW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The basic materials company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter. Clearwater Paper had a return on equity of 18.13% and a net margin of 5.17%. The business had revenue of $512.80 million during the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CLW. Wasatch Advisors LP purchased a new position in Clearwater Paper during the fourth quarter valued at $9,909,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Clearwater Paper by 86.4% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 398,762 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,410,000 after purchasing an additional 184,832 shares in the last quarter. Grizzlyrock Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Clearwater Paper in the 4th quarter worth $4,585,000. CX Institutional bought a new stake in shares of Clearwater Paper in the 3rd quarter worth $3,728,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Clearwater Paper by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,201,708 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $43,406,000 after purchasing an additional 79,972 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.38% of the company’s stock.

Clearwater Paper Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Clearwater Paper Corporation manufactures and supplies bleached paperboards, and consumer and parent roll tissues in the United States and internationally. It operates through Pulp and Paperboard, and Consumer Products segments. The Pulp and Paperboard segment manufactures and markets bleached paperboard; Solid Bleached Sulfate paperboard that is used to produce folding cartons, liquid packaging, cups and plates, blister and carded packaging, and top sheet and commercial printing items; and hardwood and softwood pulp, as well as offers services that include custom sheeting, slitting, and cutting.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Clearwater Paper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clearwater Paper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.