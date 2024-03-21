Commerzbank (OTCMKTS:CRZBY) Hits New 12-Month High at $13.59

Commerzbank AG (OTCMKTS:CRZBY – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $13.59 and last traded at $13.59, with a volume of 12566 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $13.54.
Commerzbank Stock Performance
The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.89 and a 200-day moving average of $11.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.43 and a beta of 1.11.
About Commerzbank
Commerzbank AG provides banking and capital market products and services to private and small business customers, corporate groups, financial service providers, and institutional clients in Germany and internationally. It operates through two segments, Private and Small-Business Customers, and Corporate Clients.
