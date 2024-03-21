Compound (COMP) Trading Down 9.5% Over Last Week

Compound (COMP) traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 21st. One Compound token can now be purchased for $74.55 or 0.00113193 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Compound has a market cap of $603.52 million and approximately $60.62 million worth of Compound was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Compound has traded down 9.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Compound Token Profile

Compound (CRYPTO:COMP) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 30th, 2017. Compound’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,095,055 tokens. Compound’s official Twitter account is @compoundfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. Compound’s official website is compound.finance/governance/comp. Compound’s official message board is medium.com/compound-finance.

According to CryptoCompare, “Compound (COMP) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Compound has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 8,095,006.74218632 in circulation. The last known price of Compound is 72.8751669 USD and is up 14.25 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 479 active market(s) with $91,639,496.60 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://compound.finance/governance/comp.”

Buying and Selling Compound

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Compound directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Compound should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Compound using one of the exchanges listed above.

