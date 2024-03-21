Core & Main (NYSE:CNM) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

Core & Main (NYSE:CNM – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. Core & Main had a return on equity of 18.22% and a net margin of 5.54%. Core & Main’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. Core & Main updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

Core & Main Stock Performance

NYSE:CNM traded up $1.71 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $57.22. 581,802 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,156,819. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. Core & Main has a 1 year low of $20.62 and a 1 year high of $57.24.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on CNM. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of Core & Main in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup raised Core & Main from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $38.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Loop Capital increased their price target on Core & Main from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Core & Main from $38.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Core & Main from $49.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.17.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP John Weldon Stephens sold 43,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.02, for a total transaction of $2,195,878.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $173,469.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Stephen O. Leclair sold 150,000 shares of Core & Main stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.14, for a total value of $6,621,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 73,692 shares in the company, valued at $3,252,764.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP John Weldon Stephens sold 43,900 shares of Core & Main stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.02, for a total value of $2,195,878.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 3,468 shares in the company, valued at $173,469.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 46,269,043 shares of company stock worth $1,832,498,260 in the last quarter. 3.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Core & Main

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CNM. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of Core & Main in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Core & Main in the second quarter worth $43,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in shares of Core & Main in the third quarter worth $53,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Core & Main by 335.5% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,352 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Core & Main in the first quarter worth $58,000. 94.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Core & Main Company Profile

Core & Main, Inc distributes water, wastewater, storm drainage, and fire protection products and related services to municipalities, private water companies, and professional contractors in the municipal, non-residential, and residential end markets in the United States. Its products portfolio include pipes, valves, hydrants, fittings, and other products and services; storm drainage products, such as corrugated piping systems, retention basins, inline drains, manholes, grates, geosynthetics, erosion control, and other related products; fire protection products, including fire protection pipes, and sprinkler heads and devices, as well as fabrication services; and meter products, such as smart meter products, meter sets, meter accessories, installation, software, and other services.

Further Reading

