Core & Main (NYSE:CNM) Posts Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

Core & Main (NYSE:CNMGet Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34, Briefing.com reports. Core & Main had a net margin of 5.54% and a return on equity of 18.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. Core & Main updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

Shares of CNM traded up $1.58 on Thursday, reaching $57.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 696,035 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,158,555. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.60, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.53. Core & Main has a 12-month low of $20.62 and a 12-month high of $57.28.

In other news, VP Jeffrey D. Giles sold 40,000 shares of Core & Main stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.64, for a total transaction of $1,625,600.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 8,217 shares in the company, valued at $333,938.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Core & Main news, CEO Stephen O. Leclair sold 150,000 shares of Core & Main stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.66, for a total transaction of $6,099,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 73,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,996,316.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Jeffrey D. Giles sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.64, for a total transaction of $1,625,600.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $333,938.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 46,269,043 shares of company stock valued at $1,832,498,260. 3.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Core & Main during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Core & Main in the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of Core & Main in the third quarter valued at about $53,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Core & Main by 335.5% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,352 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Core & Main in the first quarter worth about $58,000. 94.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CNM has been the topic of several research reports. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Core & Main from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Core & Main from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of Core & Main in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup raised shares of Core & Main from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Core & Main from $38.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.17.

Core & Main, Inc distributes water, wastewater, storm drainage, and fire protection products and related services to municipalities, private water companies, and professional contractors in the municipal, non-residential, and residential end markets in the United States. Its products portfolio include pipes, valves, hydrants, fittings, and other products and services; storm drainage products, such as corrugated piping systems, retention basins, inline drains, manholes, grates, geosynthetics, erosion control, and other related products; fire protection products, including fire protection pipes, and sprinkler heads and devices, as well as fabrication services; and meter products, such as smart meter products, meter sets, meter accessories, installation, software, and other services.

