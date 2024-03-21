Country Garden (OTCMKTS:CTRYY) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $1.70

Shares of Country Garden Holdings Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CTRYY – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $1.70 and last traded at $1.73, with a volume of 1473 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $1.83.

Country Garden Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Country Garden Company Profile

Country Garden Holdings Company Limited, an investment holding company, invests, develops, and constructs real estate properties primarily in Mainland China. The company operates in two segments, Property Development and Construction. It develops residential projects, such as townhouses and condominiums; and car parks and retail shops.

